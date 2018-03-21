Two women working with a Dress for Success employee to find a professional outfit. Photo by Ana Rose Walkey

Video: Dress for Success helps students succeed in the workforce

Reported by Ana Rose Walkey

In preparation for this weeks’ Co-op and Career week, Langara College hosted Dress for Success: a workshop to aid students in how to dress and present themselves for future job interviews.

The Dress for Success Vancouver community helped run the workshop. They provide professional attire, career services, and skills development programs to women entering the workforce. Their counterpart, Working Gear — also at the workshop — offers similar services for men.