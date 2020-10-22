Vancouver, BC: October 16, 2020 - Lee Kellough poses inside his new food truck next to a pizza oven in Vancouver, BC. October 16, 2020. (Veronika Khvorostukhina/Photo)

Video: Different kind of food truck arrives in Chinatown

A “kitchen on wheels” can be a creative solution to high commercial rents, according to Lee Kellough and Devon Towler.

They are starting a pizza restaurant that fits inside a shipping container placed on a truck platform.

The kitchen equipped with a wood-burning oven will be serving customers traditional unleavened pizza. The mobile restaurant will operate out of Chinatown in collaboration with Hunnybee Brunchette at Gore and Union streets. Veronika Khvorostukhina has more.