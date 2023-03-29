Mobile refilling business aims to reduce plastic packaging waste A van goes to customers’ homes in Vancouver loaded with household products they can purchase to refill their own reusable containers

By Joyce Liew

A low-waste refillery van travels around Vancouver to deliver refill services for personal and household products.

The founder, Karim Alothmani, said that its “one-direction” route planning helps reduce waste instead of having clients visiting a refill store by making back-and-forth trips.

Despite rising consumer consciousness about zero-waste or sustainable lifestyles, he said the business still faces challenges attracting customers.

“We’re making progress,” Alothmani said. “It’s the small things that matter.”