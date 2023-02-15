Ukrainian students receive lifeline from Langara College

By Roy Fang

A Langara Ukrainian Support Bursary is aimed at helping students who have fled war in their homeland to pursue an education here.

The college established the $30,000 commitment in March 2022 and it covers a period of three years.

Olga Byrledianu, who fled Ukraine with her dog, Roger, is one student who plans to apply for the bursary.

Byrledianu, who was a film student in Ukraine, escaped to Czech Republic three days after the war started in February 2022. Researching education possibilities, she discovered Langara College and contacted the film arts program coordinator, Jonas Quastel.

Quastel discovered that Langara had a special program for Ukrainian refugees when Byrledianu asked what help is available.

“I didn’t know actually about it, and someone from financial aid, wrote me that I can apply,” said Byrledianu, who spent 11 months in Czech Republic before coming to Vancouver in January this year.

Film arts program happy to have Byrledianu

Quastel said he’s hopeful Langara can do even more to help refugees such as Byrledianu, especially with tuition.

“I think [Langara] Foundation could probably get a fundraiser going for Ukrainian refugees so that they can just come and have their tuition covered in total,” he said.

“There’s like a certain responsibility that colleges and post-secondary institutions have in order to help people that are experiencing hardship,” said Simone Le Blanc, executive director for Langara Foundation, adding that those eligible for the Ukrainian Bursary are required to have authorization from the government of Canada for emergency travel or already be in the country.

Now that Byrledianu is settled in Vancouver, she is grateful to those who helped her along the way.

“I really love this place. I’m only here one month but I already love it and I really feel big support from people here,” she said.