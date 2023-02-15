Confusing signage befuddles students Students have expressed concern around navigating school, due to confusing college maps

By Thea Catipon

Outdated signs and inaccurate maps around campus are causing confusion among students at Langara College, who have taken to social media to complain.

In a Reddit post shared by Jackson Belec, second-year geography student, the third-floor map found in the C Building shows a library and a study area that do not exist.

Belec said other signs on campus have similar problems.

“I even had somebody today ask me where the cafeteria was,” Belec said.

The difference between the layout of the actual buildings on campus and the maps is a concern for the school because of liability, Belec said.

Signage affects fire safety

Felix Wiesner, an assistant professor at UBC with expertise in structural fire safety, said that outdated maps are not necessarily a breach of the fire codes.

Anything that can block the exits is considered a liability.

“Now, the problem is if signage is not consistent or may be interpreted differently, then if people go down the wrong way, that’s a risk,” he said.

Langara needs to consider what the implications are for the fire safety strategy and whether it is safe for the occupants, Wiesner said.

“I cannot comment on the specific situation here, if it’s safe or less safe, but that is a potential issue,” he said.

While there is no official policy on signs, updates should be made when the space changes, according to director of facilities Dwayne Doornbosch.

Several maps around the A Building named Mel Fearman, a retired Langara employee, as the fire safety director.

Both new and old students have expressed concerns this to the Voice.

“I have one English class upstairs and it took me ages to figure out where it was,” second year English student, Carys Watts said.