Ukrainian Langara alum featured in local film fest for War Tails

By JEAH DIÑO

A Ukrainian refugee, now a Langara College alumni, Olha Byrledianu, is being featured at the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival for her documentary, War Tails. The film highlights the emotional stories of pets left behind in Ukraine during the war, shedding light on a lesser-known consequence of the conflict.

Langara College provided support to Byrledianu when she first arrived in Canada. Her skill-development in filmmaking and the community she found in the college helped her develop a sense of stability throughout her journey.

Her former instructor, Jonas Quastel shares insights on Byrledianu’s academic performance and his reasons for recommending her to a producer to direct the documentary.