To mask or not to mask? Expert gives insight on the psychology behind lifting the mask mandate

By Juan Ramírez

After two years of mask-wearing, British Columbians are now having to adjust to removing their protective barriers, something that will be hard for some, according to one expert.

On March 11, the provincial health officer repealed the indoor mask order. As a result, face coverings are now optional in all indoor public places, causing mixed feelings among the Langara College community.

Psychology professor explores the effects of mask removal

Julianne Beadle, a psychology professor at Langara College, said there will no doubt be some uncertainty.

“Especially because we’ve been wearing masks most of the time for the last two years,” she said. “So I think some people may experience some relief, other people may be experiencing a bit of nervousness or anxiety.”

She said the stress associated with mask removal can affect someone’s memory and ability to learn.

After moving to online learning for a year, Langara resumed face-to-face courses last fall, but masks were mandatory until now. Beadle said most of her students are still wearing masks even though it is not mandatory.

“So I think that’s interesting,” she said. “Because we know that subjective norms, so what other people are doing, who we kind of look to, can influence our own behaviour.”

Langara students and staff speak up on mask mandates

Langara has 22,000 students enrolled annually, coming from around 100 countries. A week before the mask mandate was lifted, Langara made rapid antigen tests available for all members of the Langara community.

David Shmil, a bioinformatics bachelor’s student at Langara, said he is accustomed to people wearing masks, so now he is anxious at the campus.

“Personally, I still feel a bit on edge when I see somebody walking down the hall without a mask,” Shmil said. “I think that’s probably because I’m so used to seeing a mask, and I’m still a bit scared of everything.”

While some are wary of removing their face coverings, others are ready to shed their masks.

Anthony Virdo, a student engagement officer, said masks provide a sense of protection and coverage, so it might take time for some to acclimatize. For him, he found he got more comfortable not wearing a mask in certain spaces after the first day.

“But I noticed that I still wear a mask, I still keep a mask on me,” he said. “So I think it’ll be gradual, and that some people will be more comfortable in maybe a month or two months.

"And there may be some people six months or a year from now still more comfortable wearing a mask."






