Langara instructor goes on offence against Russian sports Aziz Rajwani weighs in on the debate over international sanctions

By Jordan Copp

Despite the wide array of sports sanctions being placed on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, a Langara instructor is calling for stricter measures to be taken.

Aziz Rajwani, an instructor at the Langara school of management and member of the board of BC Sports Hall of Fame, believes the sports sanctions being placed in Russia should have been more severe from the beginning.

“I think the sports sanctions initially were kind of soft, particularly by UEFA saying the Russian team could play but not under their own flag,” he said in reference to the Union of European Football Associations.

Russian and Belarusian athletes experiencing the consequences of war

Various international sports organizations such as the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Bejing have placed sanctions on Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials, banning them from participating.

Rajwani says that although the initial response was light-handed, stricter sanctions have since come into place.

“The message has to be sent that Russia’s not gonna be allowed to play in any tournaments be they FIFA or UEFA, and that’s what happened.” He added that the Formula One racing championships cancelled an event in the Russian city of Sochi.

Some sanctions have impacted individual athletes while others have affected entire teams. Rajwani believes both levels of sanctions are of use.

“You have to ask yourself, well are those individuals responsible for these actions? And in most cases, they are not therefore they should probably not be individual sanctions,” he said. Rajwani said that athletes are responsible for their personal influence and what they broadcast about themselves.

“But to the extent that a particular athlete comes out as pro-Putin and makes his, her or their views known, then it is quite legitimate to sanction that individual,” he said.

The worlds of politics and sports collide

Ramjee Parajulee, a political science instructor at Langara, defines economic sanctions: “Some measures imposed on a country that doesn’t respect rules and regulations in the International community or being perceived as violated the institutional regulations.”

Norm Fennema, a history professor at University of Victoria, says that sports create legitimacy in the international arena.

“No one has spent more on the Olympics than the Russians . . . I do believe that sanctioning Russians has had a massive impact at a symbolic level.”