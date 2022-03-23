Scammers target international students

By Marilyn Reichert

About 10 per cent of international students are targeted by fraudsters, according to a Langara student coordinator. Students have reported receiving intimidating phone calls that sound convincing to newcomers to Canada who might fear losing their visa.

Abdulla Ahmed, a first-year business management student said, “They call you on your phone and say they are from Canada service agency, and they sound super legit.”

“They say your social insurance number is expiring in five days or 10 days … ‘If you don’t go to one of our agents, you will be arrested by the RCMP and you’ll be deported’.” Ahmed has received the calls but has not been defrauded. He warns others to hang up if they receive the call.

Students who might fall prey to targeted scams can find themselves draining their bank accounts by paying out large sums of money. They also might compromise their personal information, which could create bad debt and credit or place their student visa at risk.

Langara College takes action to prevent student scams

Prerna Bedi, an international student coordinator with the Langara Global office, estimates that one in 10 Langara international students have experienced threatening phone calls.

The global office, a resource centre for Langara international students, connects with students before their arrival in Canada and hosts informational workshops upon arrival. They partner with the Bank of Montreal which hosts workshops on fraud awareness.

“I’ve come across very few students who have paid. Many of them know what the scams are and what they have to do,” said Bedi. “What I have seen lately is that students are very proactive.”

Scammers hone in on students online

Jagtar Singh Manak, a first-year computer science student, knew to hang up as soon as he received one of the threatening calls. He said fraudsters also use emails. Recently, he received an email in response to his advertisement on Facebook Marketplace looking for a place to rent.

“I knew right away it was a scam. They only wanted $750 for a flat to rent in downtown Vancouver,” said Manak. “The writer was very convincing, saying he was in England and the flat was empty because his daughter went overseas to study.”

According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, in 2021 there were 106,637 frauds reported by 67,724 victims and $75.5 million dollars have been lost to fraud.