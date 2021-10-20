Falcons Women’s Basketball team catch their breath during a training session with their coach. Photo by Lesia Pogorelo

The Langara Falcons Basketball teams prepare for a return to competition Falcons aim to start season on the front foot

By Lesia Pogorelo

After almost two years without facing any opponents, the Falcons women’s and men’s basketball teams are brushing off the dust and gearing up for a return to the competitive court this month.

First stride

Having trained with mostly zero contact and in smaller numbers, the team is trying to get back to its good habits — and winning ways.

Jake McCallum, Langara’s director of athletics and intramurals, said as they moved through varying restriction levels during the pandemic, athletes were on occasion able to train with contact.

“I am glad that the COVID pause hasn’t affected any of the ability for coaches to attract student athletes,” McCallum said. “Our coaches are recruiting and assessing talents 365 days a year.”

During the 2019-20 season, both the men’s and women’s basketball teams made it to the quarterfinals before being eliminated from the PACWEST Basketball Championships.

Getting your head in the game

After the cancellation of the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic, the Falcons will be going into the new season ready to capitalize on good form and hoping to reach the finals this upcoming season. The Falcons men’s team were last PACWEST Provincial Champions during 2013-14 season campaign, before going on to win the National Championships. The women’s team were last PACWEST provincial champions in 2005-06.

The 2021-22 season starts with the Falcons with home court advantage on Oct. 29, facing the Capilano Blues. Tip-off for the women will be at 6:00 p.m., and the men’s team starting at 8:00 p.m.

“Since the second week of September, players work hard and do training every day,” said the men’s basketball head coach, Paul Eberhardt. “When we scrummaged recently, the guys were so excited – for some of them it was 20 months since the last time they played.”

According to Virginia Watson, coach of the women’s basketball squad, the team gelled more during training.

“COVID helped us for team atmosphere,” she said.