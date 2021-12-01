The gift of experience can’t fit in a box

By Lauren Vanderdeen

Some Vancouverites are giving experiences to their loved ones rather than physical objects.

Gift certificates for acupuncture, massage or a shared trip to an amusement park can be a way to show added care and spend quality time with loved ones.

The decision for some is rooted in creating less waste, while others find they cherish shared memories.

Alexandra Wroblewska, an acupuncturist at My Rest acupuncture studio, understands giving experiences from a business perspective as well as that of a gift giver.

Wroblewska said My Rest offers a restful space, which can be a good gift. “It’s hard to not relax into the experience of being here,” she said.

She gave her nephew a kayaking trip.

“It’s my favorite way of gift giving, actually, I’ve been doing it for years with my family members,” Wroblewska said.

Hervé Martin is the owner of The French Table restaurant on Main Street.

“Gift certificates [sold] in December can be equal to the gift certificates sold the rest of the year,” said Martin. “In one month, we can sell as many gift certificates as 11 months of the year.”

He said people come to The French Table for a real French experience. Martin didn’t have a preference between physical gifts and experiences.

“A present is a present, a present is very precious. That person’s spent time to choose it, pay for it, offer it to me,” he said.