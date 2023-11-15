The Gen Z corner store resurgence is here "So there's definitely a Gen Z generation of people [who] come in, might come in and grab some t-shirts and some cool shoulder bags or hip bags and stuff like that."

By JAMIE MAH

Corner store culture in Vancouver is enjoying a resurgence among Gen Z, who increasingly see them as a community gathering space as well, importantly, as a source of local and sustainable goods.

According to the City of Vancouver, currently there are some 88 active corner stores across the city. Of these, 40 per cent are neighbourhood grocery stores while 60 per cent operate as other types of businesses.

A 2023 study done by the non-profit research company Vividata.ca said 44 per cent of Canadian Gen Z consumers are willing to spend more money to shop sustainably and locally. Gen Z is the age group born between 1997 and 2012.

Colette Griffiths, owner of Mount Pleasant’s Federal Store, said the overall experience of shopping at a corner store is what draws in the Gen Z crowd.

Griffiths said Gen Z are drawn to corner stores as they have a higher appreciation for local goods. Gen Z, she said, puts shopping locally at a higher priority than past generations.

She said social media plays a big role in this attraction.

But ultimately, Griffiths said it’s Gen Z’s need to be part of a community that draws them into shopping at her store. “Like being able to sit outside, run into people, you know, like see and be seen in a way.”

Local love and trendy trinkets

Federal Store customer Jocelyn Kim, 25, said finding small artisan goods is what she enjoys most when she shops at corner stores.

“I find that I’m able to find like little miscellaneous things, last minute gifts and like handmade goods, so I like going to them,” Kim said.

She said it’s the local aspect of corner stores that draws her back.

“I really love it because they have local artists doing more local brands that are usually in these corner stores,” Kim said.

Griffiths said customers of all ages like shopping at her store. However, certain factors play a role into why Gen Z is one of her highest customer demographics.

“As much as we do get people of all ages and demographics in here, you know, especially with seeing what’s changing, or like, who’s moving into Mount Pleasant. There’s definitely more of that [Gen Z] now,” Griffiths said.

Trying to find a balance between “the new hot thing” and offering items that are “good and consistent” is something Griffiths does when ordering items to sell at Federal Store.

She said the balance is important.

Bye bye big box

Rosie Dindorp, 22, a customer inside Jackson’s General, a popular corner store on Kingsway in Vancouver, said it’s the convenience of corner stores that she enjoys the most.

“It’s a lot smaller and easier to navigate,” Dindorp said. “And stores like this often have a lot more local stuff as well.”

Dindorp likes shopping at corner stores because they target her age demographic rather than older people.

According to the Government of British Columbia’s website “almost 30 per cent of British Columbians immigrated to B.C. from another country,” and “residents of B.C. trace their origins to more than 200 countries or regions.”

This is something that plays a role in the marketing strategy at Rise Up Marketplace.

Roger Collins, owner of Rise Up Marketplace in Strathcona, said the cultural vibe of his Jamaican culture inspired corner store has proven to attract the Gen Z crowd.

Collins said the younger generation comes in to Rise Up Marketplace to enjoy the culture and the food. He said they especially like to stop by for Jamaican patties.

Diversity plays a big factor in what Rise Up Marketplace brings to the community Collins said.

“It’s different backgrounds of people as well, people from all over the world, different cultures coming in here and enjoying the space, which is kind of cool,” he said. “So, it’s kind of like a melting pot for a lot of different people.”

On Sept. 7, the City of Vancouver launched a survey asking residents if they would like an expansion of corner stores in the city. The feedback from this survey will be used to make changes to corner store regulation in 2024.