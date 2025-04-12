Squamish plates up for a sustainable cause The meal, prepared entirely from "rescued food," showcased how food items going to waste can be better managed and utilized.

By SIDDHARTH TEOTIA

Squamish Helping Hands Society hosted a community lunch at The 55 Activity Centre in downtown Squamish, to raise awareness around food waste and access to healthy meals, with Mayor Armand Hurford in attendance on Mar 19.

Rescued food simply means surplus food from grocery stores, restaurants, and farms that would otherwise go to waste despite being perfectly safe to eat. Organizations like Squamish Helping Hands and Food Banks BC have established food recovery programs in Squamish, ensuring surplus food from local grocery stores, restaurants, and farms is efficiently collected and redirected.

Venita Fung, director of community food at Squamish Helping Hands, says that their facility serves lunch and dinner to almost a 150 people each day. Last year, it had visits from10,000 people for this service. Alongside regular meal services, Squamish Helping Hands operates a grocery-store-style food bank three times a week and redistributes collected food to partner agencies.

Comprehensive support under one roof

The Squamish Helping Hands Society, in partnership with the Squamish Food Bank Society, runs “The Market” at Under One Roof. This grocery-store-style initiative is aimed at making their items more accessible, and more importantly, de-stigmatizing the use of food banks.

“Everything that we get, goes to the food bank, the seniors programming or other agencies like Sea to Sky Community Services, and what’s left or unfit for human consumption goes out to the pig farmers,” said Fung.

Under One Roof, located in downtown Squamish, is a key program by Squamish Helping Hands Society. The facility provides affordable housing, emergency shelter, and a range of services for those in need. The is a 44-unit building is a joint effort between Squamish Helping Hands Society, BC Housing and the District of Squamish.

Destigmatizing food aid

The Squamish Helping Hands Society goes beyond food distribution by offering shelter services, supportive housing, healthcare, and programs designed to enhance individual wellness and independence. The society’s approach, outlined in its organizational framework, follows a Housing First model, which means housing is treated as a basic human right. This ensures that challenges such as substance abuse or mental illness do not prevent people from receiving shelter and support.

“Under One Roof serves a vulnerable population and I think it’s really important that we come together as a society to support those that need support,” Hurford says. The lunch event provided an opportunity for people to engage with him and Laura Wittenzellner, outreach sustainability coordinator for the District of Squamish.

Dependable food recovery network

Hurford also noted that grocery stores in Squamish are now actively supporting food recovery efforts.

“When Stong’s Market came to town, before I could even ask about food waste, they said, ‘Who’s working on food recovery? Do you have something going?’” he said.

Wittenzellner said educational campaigns and enforcing bylaws are important for waste diversion and reducing wastage of food.