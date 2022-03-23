South Vancouver’s few slow streets to become permanent City approves $350,000 to upgrade current barriers from plastic to concrete across Vancouver

By Kenneth Wong

Vancouver is getting permanent “slow street” infrastructure with a $350,000 funding approval for the transportation program. This will include South Vancouver, which only has three kilometres of slow streets.

Slow streets, which were introduced at the beginning of the pandemic, use plastic barriers to restrict non-local traffic with a speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour. However, the unweighted barriers are easily moved, so the city decided to create permanent infrastructure.

Lack of active transportation in South Van

Currently, Vancouver has at least 40 kilometres of slow streets, but only a small fraction of that is south of 41st Avenue.

Angie Weddell, a transportation design engineer for the City of Vancouver, said the city is aware that South Vancouver doesn’t have as much walking and cycling infrastructure as other areas of the city.

“There’s definitely an awareness that we could use more [walking and cycling] in the south of the city,” Weddell said.

The slow streets program began in May 2020 as a social distancing measure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Slow streets are intended to encourage residents to walk, roll and cycle, known as active transportation.

Slow streets flip the script

“We still think the slow streets program is important, you know, as providing kind of important connections between destinations,” Weddell said. “Changing the script in terms of how we talked about moving around neighbourhoods.

“And again, kind of pulling that focus towards more sustainable modes of travel.”

Independent (former NPA) city councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung said it’s important to fund permanent infrastructure for slow streets.

“There were temporary orange barriers that were used, and they were really easy for people to move,” she said. “And so you saw a lot of them sort of simply pushed to the side, which didn’t make a whole lot of sense.”

South Vancouver resident Janice Edgar thinks the city is doing a good job with its initiative to encourage active transportation and make it more user friendly.

“We find the walking just delightful; you can come across some old houses that are still standing, heritage houses,” Edgar said. “We just love it. And we love the fact you can walk up and down the streets.”