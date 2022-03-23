Groundwater needs more protection from contaminants International Water Day hopes to urge sustainable practices

By Daniel Johnston

Canadians need to protect groundwater or risk the contamination of the water we use on a daily basis, says an environmental scientist and former United Nations official.

The focus of this year’s International Water Day on March 22 is groundwater, water that flows through the earth below that, because of its hidden nature, is often overlooked.

Zafar Adeel, the executive director of the Pacific Water Research Centre at Simon Fraser University, previously worked with the UN, including as chair of a group called UN-Water.

“The awareness tends to be quite low, and particularly, when it comes to policy-makers or politicians, they don’t understand well,” Adeel said. “Once you contaminate groundwater sources … it can affect people drinking groundwater downstream, and it can also affect surface water if that water is percolating back into the stream.”

Groundwater is contaminated due to chemical spills or excess pesticides used in agriculture, according to Adeel.

The B.C. ministry of environment said contaminated groundwater has been found in domestic wells in Langley, Abbotsford, Osoyoos and Grand Forks.

Use water thoughtfully

Vancouver resident Mara Koshelev collects rainwater to reduce energy spent on filtering water, including groundwater.

“We have to think about how we can reduce energy,” said Koshelev, an interior designer who advocates for people to follow her lead. “When you [filter] water, you use a lot of energy, so if you save water at home you save up the most.”

The Seymour Capilano Filtration Plant treats up to 1.8 billion litres of water a day.

Langara student Melissa Barber believes it’s important to protect groundwater for social as well as environmental reasons.

“There’s some communities that don’t have access to clean drinking water, which is pretty awful,” said Barber. “Water is a human right.”