Garden study fills a gap in student learning A pollinator garden project incorporates volunteers, providing more opportunities to participate in scientific research

By Corvin Vaski

When Aldona Czajewska first became a volunteer program coordinator at Langara College in 2021, she noticed students were increasingly looking for research opportunities.

But the pandemic made those opportunities hard to find. She looked for a way to combine volunteer positions with research.

Research students and volunteers work together

Czajewska, who has a background in applied biology research, received a grant with the help of the biology department for a pollinator garden research project at Langara. The project has created four paid positions for students and incorporates multiple volunteer opportunities.

“It’s just a great opportunity, not just for science students, but literally anyone, anyone can volunteer for this project if they want to and help out, and I feel that really fills the gap,” Czajewska said.

The project is conducting a survey of campus pollinators such as bees, hummingbirds and butterflies, to get a better understanding of how to promote on-campus pollinator diversity and plant new gardens on campus.

Research gives students hands-on skills

Czajewska’s co-researcher and Langara biology instructor Ji Yong Yang said there has been a boom in research funding at Langara since 2021. Yang said more students are being hired for research positions now than in 2019.

“When students do research, they essentially get a lot more hands-on skills. It also gives them a view of what research is all about,” said Yang.

Jennifer Lin, a second-year biology student working on the pollinator project, said she is happy to be a part of this research project. She hopes to pursue a career in science research.

“Having this sort of experience will give me an edge, and I’m glad I was able to have that this early in my education career,” said Lin.