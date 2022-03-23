Art grads join forces to generate work Emerging talent in the creative industries boost each others' careers

By Lauren Accili

Finding work within creative industries is tough, so aspiring artists are banding together to help each other move up in their careers.

With graduation approaching, students in various art departments at Langara will soon be looking for work in their fields.

Young creatives take the reins

Travis Turner, a 2008 film arts graduate of Langara and now an actor and songwriter, co-created an online artist collective on March 1st of this year with musician Mathew Vetten called the Local Creative Collective.

Its purpose is to help connect artists and generate more potential employment. Turner said that it’s important to support artists and help their careers through the collective.

“In this day and age, where it’s very much a gig economy and living in somewhere like Vancouver, you know, the idea is to just help artists get gigs,” Turner said.

The organization says on their Instagram account that they are a “collective of artists helping artists” with new venues and features often posted on the website for creatives who are looking for work opportunities and people to collaborate with.

Jade Ng, a second-year arts student, majoring in drawing, painting and ceramics, said that she’s looking to find part-time work at art studios after graduating.

“My dream is to open my own art studio,” Ng said.

Ng said she was worried about the availability of a ceramics job in Vancouver, so she branched out to painting and drawing.

Making the best out of the gig economy

Jonas Quastel, Langara film arts department coordinator, said it’s hard for students in the film arts to find high-paying work right out of post-secondary.

“Walking out of the school and automatically becoming an actor that lives off acting is pretty much impossible,” Quastel said. “It takes about 10 years to establish yourself in this industry and many other industries.”

Turner said he hopes to see artists working together with their peers and other people to help themselves progress as creatives.

“Keep motivated, it’s an everyday thing,” Turner said.