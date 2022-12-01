Photos: On the hunt for the perfect tree

Photos: On the hunt for the perfect tree Vancouver South Lions Club offers cheaper trees for charity

By Andrea Dante

Holiday spirit has gotten customers looking for Christmas trees.

The average cost for a Christmas tree in Vancouver is around $40-45.

A lucky exception is the Vancouver South Lions Club Christmas trees lot, on the corner of Fraser Street and 41st Ave. E., where customers can get a Charlie Douglas fir for $25.

Vancouver South Lions Club East. 1944 is one of the oldest community service clubs in Vancouver. Its major fundraising project is the Christmas tree lot, which the Club has operated every December for over 35 years, including the COVID-19 years.

According to their website, since 1944, the Vancouver South Lions Club have donated an estimated $2 million to charities, non-profit organizations and individuals needing financial support.

“More people want real trees again, better trees,” said Dave Pasin, who has been a volunteer at the Lion Club for 12 years. According to Pasin, since Covid, families have been more attentive to Christmas trees, so he is sure they will sell all the trees this year.