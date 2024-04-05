Chris Johnston from Washington U.S.A pumps gas at a South Vancouver gas station on April 5, 2024. Experts predict gas prices could spike up to $2.30 per litre by mid-April. Photo by Annabel Bessem

Gas prices rising, halting drivers’ dreams of a smooth summer

Gas experts say prices are expected to rise in the next four to six weeks in B.C.

According to a GasBuddy report, the switch in gas blends for summer 2024 is a big part of the spike in price.

The price at the pump is based on the cost of the crude oil used (including transportation), plus the cost of refining the product, then the costs of selling gasoline and finally all the taxes, according to The National Energy Board. Each province’s price varies.

Experts say that gas prices will hit up to $2.30 per litre in mid-April.

A man drives past the Shell gas station at Main and 2nd St. Gas prices are predicted to hit $2.30 per litre in April. Arlo Jukes, April 5th 2024.
