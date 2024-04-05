Gas prices rising, halting drivers’ dreams of a smooth summer

Gas experts say prices are expected to rise in the next four to six weeks in B.C.

According to a GasBuddy report, the switch in gas blends for summer 2024 is a big part of the spike in price.

The price at the pump is based on the cost of the crude oil used (including transportation), plus the cost of refining the product, then the costs of selling gasoline and finally all the taxes, according to The National Energy Board. Each province’s price varies.

Experts say that gas prices will hit up to $2.30 per litre in mid-April.