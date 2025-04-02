New signs posted at campus washrooms to support LGBTQIA2S+ community The promotion calls for respect for people's privacy and their gender identities

By MILENA BAAK

New signs have been posted on Langara’s washroom doors to encourage an inclusive space for people of diverse gender identities.

“Respect privacy and identity,” the sign reads. “Trust people to know where they belong.”

Focus on student equality

Former Langara student Jacob Aron Leung identifies as trans, and said he noticed there was little education and measures for students about trans-rights and gender identity.

“Langara doesn’t really showcase that kind of support,” Leung said.

He said compared to Langara, campuses like Douglas College tend to be more inviting for the LGBTQIA2S+ community. One example that Leung cites is that Douglas’ New Westminster campus had booths to educate people on March 31, the International Trans Day of Visibility.

“I feel like [Langara] doesn’t really put those kinds of measures in,” Leung said.

The Gender and Sexualities Alliance club at Langara, which supported trans-rights and gender identity for students on and off campus, is not offered anymore.

Inclusive effort appreciated

UBC professor Annett Henry, an expert in gender, race and culture in education, said institutions want to reflect their student population.

Henry said the sign in the washroom reflects efforts to show inclusivity and safety when it comes to gender identity.

“Everybody needs to feel safe, and they need their privacy,” she said Tuesday.

Certain places on a college campus have a particular importance and need more protection, according to her.

“Bathrooms are very vulnerable spaces,” Henry said. “A person has the right to use the bathroom that they feel aligns with their gender identity.”

Henry said she believes the Langara bathroom signs are an attempt by officials to re-emphasize the rights for people to use the washrooms that aligns with their gender identity, and for the community to respect their privacy as well.

An email from Langara’s office for equity, diversity and inclusion on Tuesday, said that a 2023 survey found that students expressed concerns about gender discrimination regarding washrooms on campus.

In the email, representative Joy Walcott-Francis stated that students should be mindful about the usage of the single stall washrooms located around campus, as they are in demand for members of the trans community that are not comfortable in multi-stall washrooms.

She said that everybody is welcome to use those washrooms, but its important to keep them accessible for individuals who have fewer options.