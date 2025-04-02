Langara’s Study hub acts as a safe space for students who are struggling to find the right study support

By DANIEL BUMANGLAG

As exam season approaches, some students struggle to find the right support they need to avoid getting stressed.

A new Langara initiative is hoping to change that with the library’s first ever round of Study Hubs events.

Joyce Wong, the associate director of the Library and Academic Success Centre, said as many as 50 students took advantage this semester. The events provide a space for students to manage their schoolwork and have tea, coffee and snacks for energy.

Langara student leaders facilitate the Study Hubs by creating atmosphere, checking in with participants, and helping them use goal setting strategies. Events take place both in-person and online.

One of the main principles of the events Wong said, is helping students feel motivated by working in a group. Another main principle is goal setting. Wong said students can choose to share, or not share, but “sharing provides a sense of accountability”.

“You don’t have to stick to it but it’s something you plan for yourself for two hours,” Wong said.

Students have other options

Although these sessions just began this semester, the event attracts many students each week. “We’re looking at 50 attendees overall but it ranges from 4 to 9 students per session,” Wong said.

In addition to the Study Hubs events, there are other options for students that might be helpful depending on their challenges. “There is the De-Stress Fest and the Writing Tutoring Centre. There’s also tutoring by subject,” Wong said.

Julian Ang, an accounting student at Langara, said he had never heard of the Study Hubs. He said he tends to get distracted while completing his schoolworks.

“I think the sessions would’ve been beneficial because part of why I get distracted is just being on my own and I work best in group settings,” Ang said.

Studying on campus can be uncomfortable

Another factor that leads students to get stressed is their discomfort with the available technology.

“One of the reasons why I work from home is because I have my monitor. If there was an additional display keyboard that you could plug in, that to me would be helpful,” Ang said.

Langara biology instructor Kimberly Hruska said she has advertised the Study Hubs events and other similar opportunities to her students. She pushes “active recall” as a study habit for students.

“All of our courses are pretty intense, and so it does require some good study habits to be able to succeed in a lot of the courses,” Hruska said.

Lily Griffin, a Langara political science student, said she might consider attending a future Study Hubs event. She said her study style can vary. “Sometimes in groups, sometimes all alone. Mostly, when I have friends around, I just study with them,” Griffin said.

Jamie Taylor, a Langara film studies student, said students should remember why they are in school when struggling to study during exam season.

“Remember why you’re passionate about what you’ve chosen,” Taylor said. “And it doesn’t last forever, so put in the time.”