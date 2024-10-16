New nurse-to-patient ratios results in better workspace for nursing students

By HILARY ANGUS

The B.C. government’s new policy of standardized minimum nurse-to-patient ratios will result in better training for nursing students, says a Vancouver critical care nurse.

According to Ben Aubrey, a registered nurse at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, the shortage of nurses in many hospitals creates conditions where one nurse could have as many as 10 to 12 patients at a time.

New ratios expected to take load off overworked nurses

The BC Nurses’ Union says the province will need 26,000 more nurses by 2031 to adequately serve the population. At present, 82 per cent of B.C. nurses report work-related mental health issues.

Due to the staffing shortage, student nurses are asked to take on responsibilities outside of scope of their studies when they are training in the field. The new ratios, if implemented successfully, will result in a maximum of four patients to each nurse across all medical and surgical departments.

“It’ll create an easier environment to learn in,” Aubrey said. “As the staffing ratios go up you can kind of embody more of that student role, as opposed to taking on actual nursing responsibilities.”

Nursing students burdened with multiple roles

Hannah Graham, a first-year nursing student at BCIT, said she has already been asked to take on responsibilities that are beyond her level of training or fill roles that are not directly related to her program of study.

“It puts everyone in an uncomfortable situation,” Graham said. “It’s out of our scope. So we have to say no.”

She said more nurses would create a calmer learning environment. She would have more time with each patient and more support from the nurses she’s shadowing.

Wanda Pierson, division chair for the faculty of nursing at Langara College, said that while she doesn’t think the new ratios will directly impact the nursing program, she said the policy is positive overall.

“I’m sure that everyone’s very glad,” Pierson said. “It’s a good step and it’s been a long time coming.”