Langara instructors adjust to the use of AI in classrooms The introduction of AI one year ago has led to a large shakeup in typical student/teacher dynamics

By MARIANNE MIRAMBEL

Over a year since AI became widespread, Langara instructors are still grappling with the changes it is bringing to the classroom.

Valentina Abanina, an assistant instructor from Langara’s web and mobile design and development department, said that AI didn’t bring the changes most people thought.

“It’s more about inspirations and ideation,” Abanina said, “For the ideation process, I think this is a good tool.”

Abanina says that images generated by AI are also not suitable for industry. “I believe it would not provide you [a] solution ready to present to clients.”

AI’s history in education

AI became widespread over a year ago in early 2023 with the introduction of ChatGPT. Its effects have greatly disrupted the traditional relationship between teacher and student.

Alexandra Samur, a curriculum assistant and AI specialist at Langara’s teaching curriculum and development centre, says that AI took everybody by surprise and “all of a sudden, everybody was like ‘ChatGPT, ChatGPT.’”

“So everybody in our department and at the college was sort of starting to think about these tools, this technology and how we were going to adapt,” Samur said.

The curriculum development centre is working to collaborate with all parts of the college to form a proposal on AI for Langara College president Paula Burns.

“It’s a working group for all areas of the college to provide best practices and recommendations to the president,” Samur said.

AI is not going anywhere

Luke McKnight, an assistive technologist with the educational technology department, the TCDC’s co-presenter, helps Langara’s instructional staff in using different types of innovative technology like Brightspace and Zoom.

McKnight said that he considers AI a “revolutionary technology,” even though it’s still in its early stages, but staff and students should also be careful about its usage.

“The possibilities seem really limitless, and there’s a lot of concerns and I think they’re totally valid,” McKnight said. “But on the flip side we, you know, you can’t just stick your head in the sand and pretend it’s not happening.”

He said that AI is not going away. “I think […] we have to be careful about how we use it.”