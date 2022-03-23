Neighbourhood residents oppose South Vancouver supportive housing development The proposal, located at the intersection of Victoria and Marine drives, would help the homeless

By Aishwarya Singh

A housing development for homeless people proposed in South Vancouver has neighbourhood residents worried about safety, construction and congestion.

The City of Vancouver and BC Housing, who planned the development at the intersection of Victoria and Marine drives, hosted a community meeting on March 8 and 9 to answer questions. Several area residents oppose the proposal and have asked the city to reconsider.

In 2020, the provincial government and the city pledged to build 450 units of supportive housing on city-owned land. The proposed development would contribute to that commitment.

Residents of the area are concerned about a safe injection site inside the proposed development, which would include 72 modular units for those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless.

An uncertain future

Tylor Smith, who lives right across the street in his parents’ home, said the well-being and security of the neighbourhood are a concern.

“There might be potential break-ins, attempted break-ins, maybe garbage, needles on the ground,” he said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen.”

According to Vancouver’s 2020 social indicator data, Victoria-Fraserview has the second-highest percentage of households with children. Children are present in 52 per cent of the neighbourhood’s households. Overall, just 30 per cent of Vancouver households have kids.

Victoria-Fraserview also has a larger percentage of elderly people than the Vancouver neighbourhood average, with 20 per cent of area residents aged 65 or older.

Neighbourhood fit

Ray Gill is a neighbourhood resident who is confused by the location of the proposal. He said while everyone needs a place to live, the makeup of the area is incompatible with the development.

“Victoria is a busy street, so is Marine Drive. It’s poor planning to have a tower in the middle of a single-family residential neighbourhood,” Gill said. “It would probably make more sense to put in where there’s already some multifamily buildings.”

The area where the development is proposed is isolated from amenities and businesses. Eateries and shops on Victoria Drive are located 12 blocks up from the proposal, and there is a Chinese restaurant standing four blocks west on Marine Drive.

Fred Crisologo and his wife live next to the proposal.

“This area is not the kind of place where there’s going to be such extensive housing, and all of a sudden building a six storey? It can be really uncomfortable for the [elderly] residents there.”