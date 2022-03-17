Voice Radio Ep.31 – How Russia-Ukraine War Affected People Russian and Ukrainian people, who are in Vancouver now, shared their thoughts and opinions about the war

For three weeks, since Feb. 24, Ukraine has fought with Russian troops for freedom and independence. In our podcast, reporters Daniel Johnston and Jordan Copp are going to tell us how Ukrainians and Russians live together in Vancouver and what they think about the war between their homelands.

SFU lecturer and political scientist Elis Vllasi shared his analyses of Russia’s attack with reporter Lesia Pogorelo.

The sound of siren and shots was taken from useraudio.net.





