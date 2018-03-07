VIDEO: Musical Improv Group Welcomes New Players and Liquor Laws

Off Key is a musical improv group that performs every month at Havana Theatre. As the venue goes through new ownership and renovations, so will the troupe. (Photo via http://offkeyimprov.com/about/)

Reported by Becca Clarkson

Off Key, a group of improvisers from Instant Theatre, brings audiences a one hour musical on the first Saturday of every month at Havana Theatre.

But with new ownership and a renovation on the horizon, Off Key is taking a short break. They plan to come back with a more diverse cast and the ability to allow liquor in the theatre.