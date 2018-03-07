VIDEO: Musical Improv Group Welcomes New Players and Liquor Laws
Off Key will return after Havana Restaurant and Theatre is renovated by the new owners, bringing with them new players and liquor laws.
Reported by Becca Clarkson
Off Key, a group of improvisers from Instant Theatre, brings audiences a one hour musical on the first Saturday of every month at Havana Theatre.
But with new ownership and a renovation on the horizon, Off Key is taking a short break. They plan to come back with a more diverse cast and the ability to allow liquor in the theatre.