Arts & Life

VIDEO: Musical Improv Group Welcomes New Players and Liquor Laws

Off Key will return after Havana Restaurant and Theatre is renovated by the new owners, bringing with them new players and liquor laws.

Off Key is a musical improv group that performs every month at Havana Theatre. As the venue goes through new ownership and renovations, so will the troupe. (Photo via http://offkeyimprov.com/about/)
Reported by Becca Clarkson

Off Key, a group of improvisers from Instant Theatre, brings audiences a one hour musical on the first Saturday of every month at Havana Theatre.

But with new ownership and a renovation on the horizon, Off Key is taking a short break. They plan to come back with a more diverse cast and the ability to allow liquor in the theatre.

 

 

