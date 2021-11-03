A pedestrian crosses West 49th Avenue as a car behind him makes a right turn at the Cambie Street intersection near Langara College. Photo: Claire A. Wilson

Look both ways before you cross near Langara

Look both ways before you cross near Langara For pedestrians crossing at Cambie Street and West 49th Avenue, there is a heightened risk of a crash occurring

By Claire A. Wilson

Two blocks west of Langara College, pedestrians face the fifth most dangerous intersection in Vancouver.

According to ICBC, the intersection at Cambie Street and West 49th Avenue had 15 crashes involving pedestrians between 2016 and 2020. ICBC statistics indicate approximately 55 per cent of all pedestrian-involved collisions occur between the months of October and January.

Close call for crash

Sukhman Singh, a second-year student who studies food and nutrition services, witnessed a close call last month when a vehicle made a right turn on a red light.

“The car was turning, and they almost crashed into one of the pedestrians,” Singh said.

Singh said he feels unsafe when crossing the busy intersection and believes right-hand turns on red lights should be banned.

Winston Chou, manager of the City of Vancouver’s traffic and data management branch, said that intersections with high volumes of vehicles, pedestrians and turn movements are the ones with the most collisions.

Chou said that pedestrians are the most vulnerable, and when collisions occur, “the severity can be quite high.”

Some Langara students said the crosswalk lines at Cambie Street and West 49th Avenue should be made clearer, especially as Vancouver’s rainy fall season worsens visibility for drivers.

Transit rush

Others said that the SkyTrain’s Langara-49th Avenue Station and the two bus stops on the corners could be contributing to the intersection’s danger level.

Arash Hassanpour, a first-year business management student, said the transit stops in the area make it increasingly busy.

“I always see a lot of crowds there waiting for the bus … I usually feel like something might happen,” Hassanpour said.

Chou recommended that students take extra time on their commute.

After speaking with The Voice, Chou said his team will be re-examining the intersection with a fresh lens.

“We’ll try and have a look to see if we can make some adjustments that are not very costly to improve pedestrian safety and priority at the intersection,” Chou said.