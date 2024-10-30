Langara WMDD instructors change strategy amid drop in international student applications The program is shifting their focus to attract domestic students by implementing flexible scheduling

By RICK GOODE

With the federal cap on international students, instructors with the web and mobile app design and development program at Langara College are rethinking the program’s appeal for domestic students.

In January, the federal government set an intake cap on international student permit applications with a decrease of 35 per cent from 2023. Langara College president Paula Burns told Langara faculty in an email that the college faces a dramatic drop of almost 79 per cent in international student applications for the 2025 spring semester.

The reality of a virtually all international classroom

The decline in international student applications is a particular problem for the web and mobile app design and development program, known as WMDD.

“In this course every student is international, no Canadian [students],” said WMDD student Shunsaku Sugita.

Instructors looking ahead at the spring 2025 semester have concerns about enrolment.

“We do get a lot of international students, almost always that full capacity may seem like it is purely international,” said WMDD instructor Tyler Higgs.

“We do try to get as much local talent as well to come in and that can be challenging,” he said.

Jesica Ortega Nava, assistant coordinator and instructor with the program said, “what we are doing is to focus on the domestic students by targeting the people that are willing to change their careers first or professionals that would like to upgrade their skills.”

Adapting class schedules to fit busy lives

As of Oct. 16, the program announced that classes will be offered online and on evenings and weekends to accommodate work schedules in the spring semester.

The instructors say that the post-bachelor’s program needs a mix of domestic and international students is important, as working in a diverse environment is key to succeeding in the modern industry landscape.

While concerned about the potential drop in students, the instructors said that the quality of work produced by the program speaks for itself.

“Right now, for January we are very optimistic,” said Nava.