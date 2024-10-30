Affordable housing near campus remains a distant dream for students The latest update to the YMCA's rezoning proposal does not include plans for affordable student housing

By TUAN TRAN

As the YMCA proposes building a new residential tower next door to campus, Langara students continue to hope for affordable housing nearby.

The YMCA recently changed its development proposal to include three mixed-use developments at heights of eight, 33 and 37 storeys. It contains no specific proposals for student-focused housing.

According to Langara’s 2023 transportation survey, only 41 per cent of Langara students live in Vancouver while the remaining 59 per cent commute from less expensive areas outside the city. Langara students say that affordable local housing would be a boon for their academic experience.

Disadvantages of a distant campus

“You’re spending three hours every single day to get to school,” said Anderson Tseng, a second-year computer science student. “Imagine the amount of time you would have if you could live on campus, or live nearer to campus.”

Having affordable housing on or near the Langara campus could enable students to fully use campus facilities, students say.

Khushi Salwan, a second-year international student at Langara, said even though it is difficult for her to study at home because there are roommates causing noise, studying in the library is not viable.

“If I want to like… come to the library to just study for a day, I would have to take a transit. That’s like 45, 50 minutes,” she said.

Rent control essential for students

“I would say it’s a good idea to have housing near the college,” said Udaypartap Singh, an international student at Langara.

“​​But I still have a doubt about the rent,” Singh said, referencing housing in the Marine Drive area. “That is also for students… you must have seen, they charge like $2,500 for like, one or two bedrooms.”

An economically sound idea

Thomas Davidoff, an associate professor at the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia, said on-campus student housing is a good idea as long as students are willing to cram into small spaces.

“There will be plenty of demand, so [it] should pay for itself,” said Davidoff. “This should improve the undergrad experience and reduce driving.”

Developers of the YMCA rezoning project did not comment before the Voice’s deadline.