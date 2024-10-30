Langara Falcons tip off the 2024-25 season As the new season begins, Langara's basketball teams are fuelled by fresh energy and new strategies

By HAZEL LOVE

Langara’s basketball teams are feeling confident despite the women’s basketball team concluding last season with a 5-19 record and the men’s team losing two key players due to graduation.

In their season openers over the weekend, the men’s basketball team finished with a 2-2 record, driven by strong performances from lead scorer Cameron Vaughn. Meanwhile, the women’s team began the season at 0-4, with Nyssa Sunner leading the way in scoring.

Empowering players to own their roles on the court

Women’s head coach Cameron MacGillivary aims to improve on last season’s challenges by encouraging less thinking and more free play, inspiring creativity and increasing leadership among the players.

MacGillivary said, “the fire is there” to make the playoffs this season. He noted that the mix of returning and fresh talent has resulted in players working harder and pushing each other, focusing on being more cutthroat and going for the kill.

“We look much better than we did at this point last season and the year before, but hopefully, it carries through and ultimately is judged on the wins and losses, so we’ll see,” he said.

Men’s team rises to the challenge

Men’s head coach Cassidy Kannemeyer stated he is taking a more structured approach with an overhauled roster. He employs an “experiential learning” approach that allows the team to learn spacing and defence strategies quickly.

“Every part of it is orchestrated, like a symphony,” said Kannemeyer.

He expressed excitement about this season’s prospects as the team continues to show up with “an intensity that will be tough to play against.”

The men’s team, known for its past successes, faces pressure to maintain its reputation after losing top scorers, Royce Sargeant and Moeiz Athaya.

Returning player Owen Jones said the team must make up for their absence. “Now, at the end of games, instead of just watching those two score and win us games, it’s our job to do that,” Jones said.

He and teammate Kadyn Brown said that the team’s chemistry is good this year and they are optimistic about the games ahead.