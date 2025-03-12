Langara Voice Podcast Ep. 80 – Student Homelessness on the Rise
Sage Smith and Juan Diaz Lopez delve into the issue of student homelessness
By SAGE SMITH and JUAN DIAZ LOPEZ
The 2025 Homeless Count happened last night in Vancouver. The previous count showed a 16 per cent increase in homelessness between 2020 and 2023. Although this survey is widely known to be an undercount, many are wondering what the statistics will tell us this time.
Dr. Eric Weissman from the University of New Brunswick is an expert in post-secondary student homelessness and he wonders if the student homelessness experience is being reflected in these statistics at all, considering they do not ask about occupation or if one is a student.
He says that student homelessness is a serious problem and that it is often hidden from view.
Thanks so much for joining us today!
Here is a list of sources used in this episode:
https://vancouver.ca/people-programs/homeless-count.aspx Vancouver Website
https://hsa-bc.ca/_Library/2023_HC/2023_Homeless_Count_for_Greater_Vancouver.pdf
2023 Homeless Count PDF
https://hsa-bc.ca/2024_25_Homeless_Counts.html HSA website
https://forum.academica.ca/forum/housing-instability-amp-homelessness-in-the-student-population
https://www.homelesshub.ca/sites/default/files/attachments/RDC-Student-Homelessness-Summary-2018.pdf RDC Student Homelessness Summary
https://connective.ca/services/reaching-home/ Reaching Home
https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/vancouver-student-housing-supply Student Housing Supply
https://bog3.sites.olt.ubc.ca/files/2024/09/6_2024.09_Lower-Mall-Precinct-Student-Housing-Redevelopment-Phase-1-at-St.-Johns-College-Update.pdf#:~:text=UBC%20Vancouver%20(UBCV)%20currently%20offers%2013%2C811%20beds%2C,summer%20peak%20over%20the%20past%2014%20years. UBC student housing stats
https://gecliving.com/blog/overview-of-student-housing-in-vancouver-2024-guide/#:~:text=With%20limited%20housing%20in%20Vancouver,by%20students%20looking%20for%20accommodations. OVERVIEW OF STUDENT HOUSING 2024
https://my.gecliving.com/inquiry/langara/
https://forum.academica.ca/forum/understanding-undergraduate-students-financial-wellness Understanding Student Financial Wellness
https://dailyhive.com/canada/international-student-buys-instead-of-renting-apartment