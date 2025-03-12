Video

Langara Voice Podcast Ep. 80 – Student Homelessness on the Rise

Sage Smith and Juan Diaz Lopez delve into the issue of student homelessness

By SAGE SMITH and JUAN DIAZ LOPEZ

The 2025 Homeless Count happened last night in Vancouver. The previous count showed a 16 per cent increase in homelessness between 2020 and 2023. Although this survey is widely known to be an undercount, many are wondering what the statistics will tell us this time. 

Dr. Eric Weissman from the University of New Brunswick is an expert in post-secondary student homelessness and he wonders if the student homelessness experience is being reflected in these statistics at all, considering they do not ask about occupation or if one is a student. 

He says that student homelessness is a serious problem and that it is often hidden from view. 

 

