Langara Voice Podcast Ep. 79 – Community response to support charitable grocery prices of Stadium Market Affordable produce turns a business into a beloved asset for the local community

By TUAN TRAN and EHRIN LOPEZ

In the heart of Vancouver, B.C., Stadium Market and its owner, Gayathri Arun, are making a difference by offering affordable pricing for produce such as milk, egg, and bread—and sometimes even giving it away for free—to support the local community during financially stressful times.

The actions of Gayathri have not gone unnoticed as locals are rallying together to shop at her store rather than big chain supermarkets to keep her business afloat.

In this podcast, local resident Bruce Kennedy shares his heartfelt experience with Gayathri, while Enrik Gagnon, operations and food recovery manager of the Food Stash Foundation, weighs in on the importance of such initiative in tackling food insecurity.