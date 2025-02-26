Langara Voice Podcast Ep. 78 – Much Ado About Nothing To Do: Is Vancouver Really No Fun City?

Langara Voice Podcast Ep. 78 – Much Ado About Nothing To Do: Is Vancouver Really No Fun City?

By RICK GOODE

Do you often find yourself wondering what you’re going to do on a Friday night? You’re probably not the only one. Vancouver residents have reported some of the lowest satisfaction with their quality of life than any other city in Canada. A lot of that is due to the ongoing disappearance of informal gathering places. The so-called “death of the third space” is a phenomenon that has impacted many parts of the world, but in Canada, and specifically urban Canada, that disappearance has had a significant effect on people’s sense of community. In this episode we dive into some of the reasons why this is happening, and we also look at some possible solutions.

Below is a list of sources used for this episode.

Beyond urban and rural: Rethinking the social geography of Canada –

https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/pub/75-006-x/2025002/article/00003-eng.htm

Nationally, renters report lower quality of life than homeowners –

https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/240219/dq240219b-eng.htm

Insights into the impact of extreme weather trends in Canada on homeowners insurance profitability and consumers –

https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/pub/11-621-m/11-621-m2024003-eng.htm

List of products from the United States subject to 25 per cent tariffs effective February 4, 2025 –

https://www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/news/2025/02/list-of-products-from-the-united-states-subject-to-25-per-cent-tariffs-effective-february-4-2025.html

Price trends: 1914 to today –

https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/pub/71-607-x/2018016/cpilg-ipcgl-eng.htm

Canada Alcoholic Beverages Consumer Price Index –

https://ycharts.com/indicators/canada_alcoholic_beverages_consumer_price_index

The loneliest city in the world? –

https://happycities.com/blog/should-we-design-cities-for-loneliness

Happy Cities –

https://happy-cities.squarespace.com/services/#design

How to Combat Isolation and Loneliness –

https://www.tamarackcommunity.ca/articles/how-to-fight-loneliness-and-isolation