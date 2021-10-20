Staff at the Registrar and Enrolment Services counter at Langara College. Photo by Nicolette Colosimo

Emergency fundraising drives boost bursaries after COVID-19 pandemic The Langara College Foundation hosts auctions to help students facing financial hardship

By Nicolette Colosimo

Langara College has surpassed its goal of raising $1 million in bursary funds despite the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks in part to emergency fundraising efforts.

In 2015, the college set a goal of raising its yearly bursary funding to $1 million by 2020. The executive director of the Langara College Foundation, Moira Gookstetter has been making a concerted effort to raise funds.

Emergency donation drives and silent auctions have helped raise funds for students who may be experiencing more financial need after the pandemic put many out of work. The foundation’s current fundraising drive, On with the Show, runs through December 2021.

“I am so passionate about wanting to help our students at Langara. Every student has a need and every donor has a cause they want to support,” Gookstetter said.

More to go around

The foundation created 25 new bursary awards in 2020 and this year is on track to offer up to 32 awards available to students.

Jordan Berger, associate registrar for the financial aid department, encourages students to visit the registrar office.

“I take all of the applications and I match students up with a bursary that best suits them for the bursary criteria and what gives them the most money,” Berger said. “You just need to seek it out, find it and apply.”

While some bursaries have specific qualifications, general bursaries only require applicants to be full-time students with good academic standing and financial need.

Langara theatre student Brian Martinez applied for general bursaries and received $500 the first term he applied and $550 the second term. He said the money made a difference after losing his income.

“I don’t think I’d be able to come back for a second year especially because COVID took out all my ways to create funds for college,” Martinez said.