Langara is set to hold bigger and better celebrations for the Day of the Dead

Langara is set to hold bigger and better celebrations for the Day of the Dead Students show their pride and excitement for embracing Day of the Dead from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3

By MARIANNE MIRAMBEL

Ginette Dubé, the Latin American studies coordinator, said that together with the Latin American Student Association of Langara, they have added more activities compared from the previous years, to maximize student engagement.

“There will be these leaves that you can write the name of your loved one and the message, and then you can hang it on the tree,” Dubé said.

In her first time being the coordinator of the program, Dubé said that she wants the Latin American Culture to “feel at home.”

Langara’s celebration goes further than just creating an altar

She also said that Mariachi Los Dorados band will be playing beside a mini gravesite that will be displayed in A building foyer.

The Day of the Dead is a two-day celebration when Mexicans remember their deceased loved ones by visiting them at the cemetery, preparing food for feasting and offering candles in the church.

“The goal is to make Latin American culture visible on campus,” said Dubé, who also lived and worked in Latin American countries for many years.

Breno Tristão, an international student from Mexico, said that he’s looking forward to how Langara celebrates the holiday.

“That’s like a big deal for us Mexicans, that’s one of the greatest, biggest holidays in our culture,” Tristão said.

He said that he celebrates the holiday to remember his loved ones by putting up an altar and making them food offerings.

Students celebrate Day of the Dead in different ways

Edwin Ruiz, a Mexican who moved to Canada seven years ago, said that paying a visit to the cemeteries is not a sad moment but rather “a moment of celebration.”

“We also built a little pathway with marigolds to kind of guide the spirits of our loved ones that they actually visit us,” he said.

Even though he is not in Mexico, he still remembers his loved ones in his own way.

“I didn’t celebrate it by going to the cemetery, but I did build a mini altar just to commemorate my relatives,” he said.