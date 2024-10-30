LSU continue to boost the already considerable wages for staff and student council

By MAJENTA BRAUMBERGER

Langara’s Student Union financial records show that stipends for student union elected positions have doubled over the past five years and salaries for LSU staff have also increased.

But most students at Langara would never know about the increases because the LSU does not make its financial statements publicly available except through formal requests from individual students.

In 2020, $111,478 was paid to elected LSU directors. By 2024, that figure reached $224,188. From 2023 to 2024, LSU staff salaries increased from $673,753 to $694,414; VP external increased from $8,476 to $17,540 and VP internal rose from $21,884 to $43,912.

Access to financial records

The LSU does not publish its financial statements on its website because the Societies Act – the legislation governing B.C. student unions – does not require it to do so. Financial records showing the increase in stipends and salaries for the LSU were obtained by a Langara student through a formal request and shared with the Voice.

Many students say they are wondering where their money is being spent. Langara student Lei Kazemi, who was part of an LSU election protest on Oct. 15, said she has a history of frustration with LSU’s opaqueness.

“It is essential to know where our money is going and where these people are spending our money and if and when they are putting it in the wrong places,” Kazemi said.

LSU response

The LSU said in an email that it has been working on publishing its financial statements on its website and that “feedback from students has confirmed that these methods work well in enhancing their understanding and involvement in LSU’s financial management.”

The email said, “LSU continues to provide audited financial statements and hold annual general meetings … ensuring transparency and accountability in its financial operations.”

Previous Voice stories have focused on lack of LSU transparency including surrounding its financial statements.

“Unfortunately, it seems that the Langara Voice has issues with the LSU and sometimes highlights our practices in a negative light, suggesting we are not transparent,” the LSU email said.

Sheldon Falk, a Vancouver-based non-profit and charity lawyer, said that expectations of financial transparency are higher for non-profits as they have a greater impact on people’s lives.

“I think it actually is in most non-profits’ best interest to be more transparent and to make the effort of bringing members along,” Falk said.