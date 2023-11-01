Langara instructor on leave after publicly supporting Hamas The English teacher called the Oct. 12 attacks "amazing, brilliant."

By MATEO MUEGO

A Langara College instructor who spoke in support of a Hamas attack on Israeli citizens is on leave, according to a statement by the college.

Natalie Knight, a Langara English instructor and Indigenous curriculum consultant, spoke at a public rally in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery on Oct. 28, calling an Oct. 7 Hamas attack an “amazing, brilliant offensive.”

Her comments were captured on video shared widely on social media.

The Langara executive leadership team announced in an email to all students and staff today that an employee was on leave after comments they made during a pro-Palestine rally. The college said the views shared in the video do not represent those of the college.

Knight’s comments

In the video, Knight introduced herself and a companion, then told the story of six Palestinian political prisoners escaping Israel using only spoons in 2021.

“This was a feat of determination and ingenuity,” Knight said. “Only eclipsed by the amazing, brilliant offensive waged on Oct. 7.”

The surprise assault earlier this month by Hamas on Israel killed over 1,400 people.

Footage of Knight speaking at the rally has sparked outrage on social media, and led to calls for the college to fire her and for SFU to strip her of an academic achievement medal bestowed in 2019.

SFU said it does not agree with the comments she made.

“Beyond being a graduate of SFU, this person has no current affiliation with the university,” SFU said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mental health options

In its statement, the college reminded students and staff of mental health support options.

“We are conscious that this has greatly impacted our community,” the college email said.

The college said it is actively investigating the incident.

The duration of Knight’s leave is unknown.