Langara Starbucks unable to honour gift cards, leaving some students upset Campus Starbucks brews up change in their point-of-sale system

By EDMUND HAYLEY

Some Langara students are upset they can no longer redeem their Starbucks gift cards at the on-campus Starbucks as they have stopped accepting them until further notice.

At the start of this semester, Langara’s Starbucks put up notices telling students they would no longer be able to process gift card payments. The notices did not explain the reason behind the new policy. The location still sells gift cards even though students are unable to redeem them.

Students sometimes receive gift cards from friends and family to help with paying for food. Due to Starbucks pausing gift card payments, these students will be forced to find other ways to have meals on campus.

Students are frustrated, but a fix is on the way

Langara fine arts student Naomi Damian said it’s disappointing for students who are often short on money but can’t use gift cards they receive from loved ones.

“It can be really annoying because whenever I’m craving Starbucks, the closest one is the Langara one,” Damian said. “I’ve just kind of like given up on the Langara Starbucks.”

Jennifer Lal, the food service manager at Chartwells, the company that manages the campus food vendors, said the new policy is due to Starbucks updating their point-of-sale system. A point-of-sale system is a type of device used to process monetary transactions.

Lal said Chartwells is working with Starbucks to upgrade its system and gift card payments will resume by the end of the year.

“Techs are working on building a POS [point-of-sale] system.”

Gift card hunt

Langara held a Starbucks gift card scavenger hunt on Oct. 25.

Computer studies student Harry Sharma, who found one of the $10 gift cards during the scavenger hunt, suggested that Starbucks is profiting from students who are unable to use the gift cards. He said students go to Starbucks to use their gift cards only to realize they can’t.

“Then they have to spend some extra bucks,” Sharma said.