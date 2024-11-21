Instructors unable to help students in emergency situations New regulations mean teachers can potentially make more of a difference

By RICK GOODE and YEORGIOS PRONTZOS

Should you feel safe on campus? If there was an accident, would people know what to do to help? Would they even have permission to help? We talked to Langara instructors and experts on campus emergency response to figure out if the college is doing everything it can to keep students safe.

Earlier this month, WorkSafeBC brought in new regulations that will make first aid training and certification more accessible. Yeorgios Prontzos finds out what these regulations really mean for the safety of students on campus.

Rick Goode talked to instructors who say they’re not given any training to deal with injuries and are told to not even give out bandages.

Some say they are willing to bend these rules if needed, while others say they are disappointed in the protocol.

The Voice reporters also got together to talk about their own experiences on campus as students and what they think of instructors being unable to help students in emergency situations.

Podcast hosted by CAROLINE BASSO