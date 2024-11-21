TransLink retires Mark I cars and hopes they can be preserved

TransLink retires Mark I cars and hopes they can be preserved The iconic SkyTrain Mark I cars will be given a second life, but the process comes with a hefty price tag for creative reuses.

By KORALEE NICKARZ and BOB HOMER

TransLink recently made the announcement to decommission 150 of its Mark I cars and replace them with newer Mark V models by 2027. Instead of sending them to the scrapyard, the original Mark I trains that launched the Vancouver’s SkyTrain system in 1986 are to be offered for free to anyone with a great idea to repurpose them, and the funding to make it happen.

In this segment we talk about the high costs related to refurbishing these cars, and not to mention, someone with a plan. Ask a train enthusiast and you’ll hear how important it is to make sure that these pieces of Vancouver history aren’t lost to the junkyard.

According to the senior media relations advisor of TransLink, people have all sorts of ideas for the cars that launched Vancouver into the future of transportation during Expo 86.

Truth is, that ideas don’t cost a thing, but implementing the ideas is a whole other conversation.

Podcast hosted by SIDDHARTH TEOTIA