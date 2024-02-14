Gamers going backwards to avoid paying today’s inflated prices Players go to local and online marketplaces to find cheaper product

By SIDDHARTH TEOTIA

Gamers are opting for used and older games to play as inflation has turned a once-affordable pastime into an unaffordable luxury.

Major gaming titles now come with hefty price tags that leave a dent in the wallets of enthusiasts. For many gamers, the steep prices are forcing difficult choices.

Gaming as a hobby is on a steadily increasing rise. The gaming platform STEAM has over 33 million concurrent users as of January 2024. As of the same time in 2022 their concurrent users was 29 million, itself a substantial increase from 18 million at the start of 2020.

Despite the increase in consumers, the price of new video games is going up. Some new releases, like Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, are being sold at $89.99. Older releases in the series, such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild released in 2017, were sold at $79.99.

Older games in other series, like Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare released in 2014, cost $69.99.

Older doesn’t mean worse

Shahir Khan, a UBC psychology student and video game enthusiast, said the lower price point of retro games and their simplicity add to their appeal to a mass audience.

“In my eyes a good game is a good game regardless of when it came out,” Khan said. “If somebody didn’t have much money … I would say stay away from newer games.”

Sean Stuart, owner of Play n Trade, a video game store in Vancouver that deals exclusively in trading and renting older games, said the inflation of video game prices has led to an increase in his business. He said his revenue is growing every year, to an extent where he is now looking to expand.

Stuart said he’s seen everyone from ages five to 75 come into his store.

“The gaming age has increased now, old people game now, too,” Stuart said, “I have people that are 85 years old come here and buy a Call of Duty game. One lady was just like, ‘I just wanna kill stuff,’ she was like 80 years old.”

Pros and cons of the online marketplace

Aside from brick and mortar stores selling used games, enthusiasts can also turn to online marketplaces.

Derek D’Souza, a student at BCIT and an avid gamer, said that he never used the well-known online discount market site G2A to buy game keys, a code redeemed to play games. He said he didn’t trust the site.

“People are selling the keys over there and the people are not verified,” he said. “You could be scammed, so it’s pretty unregulated, I’d say.”