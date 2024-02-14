Fifth-year Falcons Elevate Success of Men’s Basketball Team Three Super Senior Falcons Are Having Stellar Seasons

By ALY GLENN

Despite losing half of its games in the 2023-24 season due to inexperience and injury, the Langara Falcons men’s basketball team is being led by three inspired fifth-year players.

The Falcons defeated Camosun Chargers 83-78 last Saturday at the Langara gym. The team is now 10-10 on the season.

Three super senior, or fifth-year, players are uplifting the Falcons. Forward Moeiz Athaya became the Pacific Western Athletic Association‘s all-time men’s basketball scoring leader last November with 1,461 points. Point guard Royce Sargeant, who is averaging over 20 points per game this season, eclipsed the 1,000-points mark last December. Guard Jamar Ergas had an outstanding game last Saturday, as he led the team in scoring with 23 points.

New coach attributes injuries to team’s mixed results

The team is adapting to a new system implemented by first-year coach Cassidy Kennemeyer. The coach said his team has been competitive, although the team’s results have been inconsistent.

“It’s been up and down,” Kennemeyer said. “Things are starting to come together for us, and some close losses that we have will start turning into wins down the stretch.”

According to Kennemeyer, injuries and poor grades have recently prevented several players on the team from competing. Athaya did not play last Saturday due to an injured hip flexor. Third-year centre William Angair is out for the season with a torn ankle ligament.

“These are the guys we’re going to war with,” Kennemeyer said.

Fifth-year falcons provide leadership for inexperienced players

Most of the team is composed of first- and second-year students. Athaya said the relationship between younger and older players is a key to the team’s success.

“I think our chemistry is getting better,” Athaya said.” “Hopefully we can figure it out come playoff time.”

Sargeant embraces his role as a veteran on the team.

“It’s kind of cool just to see them develop,” Sargeant said. “My job is just to make them feel welcome.”