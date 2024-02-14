Cannabis market recaptures youth after two-year fall off Minors resort to drug dealers or booting to skirt around legal age limit

By CAROLINE BASSO

After a recent decrease, the use of marijuana by Canadian youth is on the rise.

The percentage of people aged 16 to 19 using the substance increased after a two-year decline and the group is the second-largest demographic of smokers in Canada. Only the 20 to 24 group ranks higher.

Popularity and pressure

Andrew Diaz, an 18-year-old cannabis user who asked not to be identified because of stigma and fears about future employment, said most young people likely succumb to peer pressure.

“It is the thing you do to look cool, sometimes a community thing, like all [your] friends are doing it,” Diaz said.

The Canadian Cannabis Survey from Statistics Canada for 2023 reported recently that the percentage of Canadians aged 16 to 19 using marijuana increased to 43 per cent from 37 per cent from the year before. Meanwhile, the percentage of people 20 to 24 using marijuana decreased by three per cent over the same period.

Emily Price, who works at a marijuana dispensary on Commercial Drive, said that in recent months she’s seen more 19-year-olds in the shop than ever.

By-passing the law

Price has worked in the industry since June of last year. She said they ID anyone who looks under 30 but that “teenagers are pretty sneaky. If they want something, they will figure out a way to get it.”

Diaz has also seen the ways people under 19 get access to weed.

“Either the minors are buying it off of drug dealers or they are being supplied it by people who are of age to legally purchase marijuana,” he said.

Tim Grace, a retired social service employee who worked with at-risk youth in Vancouver, said although the legalization of cannabis has made illegal dealers less desirable, they still have a customer base in teens who can’t access it legally.

“So they’re going to access it another way and the way they access it is through people that are breaking the rules,” Grace said.