Redevelopment wraps up for South Van churches Congregations choose between rental housing and condominiums to add stock to Vancouver’s housing market

By Laisa Conde

The first wave of South Vancouver churches redeveloped into mixed-use spaces have been completed, helping a market in desperate need of housing.

Vancouver has a 1.2 per cent vacancy rate in purpose-built rentals, the lowest of Canada’s major cities, according to a 2022 report by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. In southeast Vancouver, including the Oakridge neighbourhood, the vacancy rate is 0.6 per cent.

Social housing or strata condos

Congregations, who have had to choose between creating social housing or strata condominiums, have followed different philosophies in converting their land.

Oakridge Lutheran Church, located on West 41st Avenue, chose to create social housing.

“The congregation wanted to leave a legacy for future generations,” the president of the church council, Hannelore Gerlach, said. “And looking at the need for housing, especially at rental housing that is affordable, it was not a very difficult choice.”

Gerlach said the decision aligned with the church’s values.

“It’s caring for each other, it’s caring for the neighbour,” she said.

At first, there were no options for Oakridge Lutheran Church to build social housing as they couldn’t find a developer.

“They [the congregation] were quite distressed when there was no other model available than to build condominiums,” she said.

After finding a non-profit developer and social housing became an option in 2016, Oakridge Lutheran Church built 46 affordable housing units.

A five-minute walk east of the Lutheran church, Oakridge United Church replaced its old church space with a new building including 49 condominium units and a sanctuary.

Mixed-use space opens to the neighbourhood

Rev. Heather Joy James, minister of Oakridge United Church, said the decision was made to create a space, including a coffee shop, for the whole neighbourhood.

“It was both profitable for the developer and the church found that it was a way that we could do sustainable ministry here,” she said.

James said the money gained from Oakridge United’s strata housing will be used to build new social housing and support other ministries’ needs in the neighbourhood, such as Lakeview Multicultural United Church which is adding 104 new rental units near Trout Lake.

“So in this specific instance, the Oakridge United’s base was chosen as strata condo,” she said. “Because we decided that there are other places in the church that need specific social housing.”