First term nursing student, Marina Mladin, outside the Nursing Simulation Centre at Langara College on October 13, 2021. (Suzanne Baustad/Photo).

Langara nursing program preparing students for ‘dire’ B.C. nursing shortage The pandemic has accelerated a critical nursing shortage, according to union and nursing regulatory body. Langara’s nursing division chair believes the program is equipped to prepare students.

By SUZZANE BAUSTAD

Langara nursing students are training for the frontlines of health care during a deadly pandemic. But their biggest challenge might come as they prepare to work in the middle of a critical nursing shortage.

“[The government has] known the shortage has been coming for 20-some years,” said Wanda Pierson, division chair of the nursing faculty at Langara College. “They just didn’t know it was going to happen in the middle of a pandemic.”

COVID-19 worsens “dire” shortage

COVID-19 has worsened a shortage described by the B.C. Nurses Union as “dire.” In a recent BCNU poll, 35 per cent of nurses said they may leave the profession due to the stresses of the pandemic. B.C. government data indicates 23,000 more nurses will be needed by 2029.

Understaffing during a pandemic presents challenges for student nurses, said Kim Withers, director of membership services at the Nurses and Nurse Practitioners of B.C.

New nurses to face extra stressors

New nurses may not get as much one-on-one attention from mentors. Their patient load may double. On top of this, Withers says, “the pace of what’s happening is increased dramatically with COVID.”

Withers said nursing schools can help prepare students by mirroring these conditions.

Nurses need to be prepared for anything

Nursing students now learn how to use personal protective equipment in their first term at Langara. But when it comes to preparing nurses for workplace challenges, Pierson points to the rigours of the program.

“Nursing school is one of the hardest things you can do in your lifetime,” said Pierson who has nursed through SARS and swine flu in her 45-year career. “Nurses must learn how to manage the clinical situation, how to approach individuals, how to provide care. Those things aren’t changing. How we teach those things here isn’t changing.”

First-term student Sean Canet feels Langara is preparing her well for the challenge. And nurses need to be prepared for anything, she says, “because nursing is just totally unpredictable.”