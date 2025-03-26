Chinese language courses on the edge A fight to keep the Chinese language courses at Langara College

By MARIANNE MIRAMBEL

Amid the college’s financial woes, two Chinese language instructors are fighting for the rights of the students who want to take the courses.

As reported in theVoice, Langara College is facing a back-to-back deficit as a result of the decline of international student enrolment, and the entire courses of the Chinese language had been cut in the beginning of fall 2025.

Huimin Lin, Chinese language instructor, and Hui Xia, the assistant chair of the modern languages department, received layoff notices in February 2025.

As a result, they submitted a proposal to the dean with the hopes of retaining the Chinese courses.