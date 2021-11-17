Jonathan Steele, chair of business technology management, sits in his office on a Zoom meeting with Brent Kennedy. Photo: Lesia Pogorelo

Langara’s bachelor of business gets an upgrade Program overhaul brings changes informed by alumni, students, faculty and professionals

By Lesia Pogorelo

Langara’s school of business management is working to overhaul its bachelor’s degree program in business administration in a bid to better prepare its future graduates in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the last year, Jonathan Steele, chair of business technology management and Brent Kennedy, chair of business curriculum, started work with colleagues and the college administration on the first stage of the development of the new program.

The co-chairs reviewed four of the school of management’s diploma programs, three of its degree programs and four of its post-degree diplomas. The review included consultations with industry partners, faculty, students and alumni.

“We heard from students of what they felt was good about a program. Alumni gave us helpful feedback, because they’ve completed their degree and gone out into the market,” Steele said.

Instructors also highlighted necessary skills such as accounting that are just as crucial as demonstrating competency in an actual work environment.

Getting your money’s worth

The School of Business Management currently enrolls 603 students across four of its bachelor’s degree programs.

According to the college, a business management education is expected to provide current business students with the ability to take on management careers in different industries, by employing the versatility required to deal with ever-changing business problems and opportunities.

Viktorija Bistrova got her bachelor of business administration degree with specialization in accounting at Langara three years ago. She said the knowledge she received from the program helped her find a job in her third year of studying.

“A lot of Langara’s instructors worked in industry and gave us knowledge with practical examples,” Bistrova said.

Bistrova didn’t have any issues with switching jobs, because of helpful skills she said she acquired during studying. As a result, she felt confident in her employment.

According to Steele, they completed the program review in February, 2021 and filed a report that went for an external review. Professionals from various industries and educational institutions reviewed the report and sent it back with a series of recommendations outlining how to improve the program.

“Now we are looking at the way that the current program goes – how students go from first year to second year to third year and fourth year,” Kennedy said.