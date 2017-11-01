Mexican celebration losing meaning due to rising popularity

Reported by Violetta Kryak

Neon paint, flowers and intricate designs cover the faces of skulls at the Museum of Anthropology during a workshop on Saturday. But it’s not to be confused with Halloween.

Due to the rising popularity of the Day of the Dead, many people mistake it with North American Halloween and don’t always know what the celebration is really about.

Langara College will be hosting an event on campus to celebrate the day.