Hundreds of rabbit lovers unite for fourth Rabbit Festival fundraiser

Michelle LeMoignan from Theo's Minions embraces one of her own rabbits who has disabilities. Photo by Cass Lucke

Reported by Cass Lucke

The founder of Vancouver Rabbit Rescue and Advocacy (VRRA), Olga Betts, was delighted when hundreds of bunny lovers came together at Vancouver’s fourth Rabbit Festival to raise funds for her organization at the Scottish Cultural centre on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Veterinarians were doubtful Betts’ event would draw much attention the first time it was held in 2013 at a local veterinary hospital, but when a line formed outside the door and down the sidewalk, Betts knew she had started something great.

This year’s fundraiser lasted from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., connecting rabbit lovers, veterinarians and rabbit organizations for an exciting event full of rabbit agility competitions, informative talks and positive interactions between Vancouver’s fluffiest community.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.