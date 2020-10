VANCOUVER BC : OCTOBER, 7th, 2020 -- Director, Laara Sadiq (Left) and cast members, Mikenzie Page, Sabrina Banks, Matheus Severo, Ray Koh, and Communications Coordinator, Linda Pitt discuss their performance of A Doll’s House at the Studio 58 theatre on opening night, Vancouver, BC., 7th, October, 2020. (Meg McLachlan/SS01)

The world of Zoom has become to the normal. For teachers and students, the adjustment comes with challenges.

Meg McLachlan talks with Studio 58 actors about coping with the new forum and how they have managed to find a silver lining to their experience online.

Catherine Mwitta explores the balance of classes that remain on campus versus classes that remain online.